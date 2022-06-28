John Wall's Old Comment On Reggie Jackson Is Going Viral

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Houston Rockets and John Wall agreed to a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign with a new team.

After agreeing to the buyout, Wall became a free agent and hit the open market. Not long later, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Wall will be signing with the Los Angeles Clippers.

After the news broke, fans remembered what Wall said about one of his new teammates. In 2015, he watched as players who weren't the same caliber as him get paid as much or more than him.

One of those players was Reggie Jackson, who had just signed a five-year, $80 million contract with the Detroit Pistons.

Here's what Wall said, via Sports Illustrated:

“People talk about me getting $80 million, now you got people getting $85 million that haven't made the All-Star (Game) or anything like that," Wall said to Comcast SportsNet Washington. "I guess they came in at the right time. That new CBA kicked in and they're good now. Reggie Jackson gets five years, $80 million. I'm getting the same as Reggie Jackson.”

Jackson is now in the second of a two-year deal with the Clippers, where he'll soon be teammates with Wall.

Will the two talk about Wall's comments?