Former NASCAR Driver Killed In Shooting On Saturday

A former NASCAR driver was reportedly killed in a shooting in Georgia on Saturday.

According to reports out of Georgia, former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was killed in a double-shooting on Saturday.

Townley, 31, was reportedly one of two people shot on Saturday. He and a 30-year-old female were reportedly transported to the hospital following a shooting.

The Athens Banner-Herald first reported the tragic news.

Former NASCAR driver, son of Zaxby's co-founder killed in Athens shooting https://t.co/ugYEPIAF4L — Athens Banner-Herald (@onlineathens) October 3, 2021

From the report:

The suspect, a 32-year-old Dunwoody man, was known to the victim and currently there are no charges against him, Barnett said. Police have had contact with the shooter. The investigation is ongoing, and according to preliminary information, appears related to domestic violence, according to Barnett. Townley spent nearly a decade compete in multiple NASCAR national touring series, most notably winning a Camping World Truck Series race in Las Vegas in 2015.

Our thoughts are with Townley’s friends and family members during this difficult time. The NASCAR world is understandably heartbroken.

Just seeing this shocking and upsetting news. RIP John Wes Townley. https://t.co/ODB8wUdMfW — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) October 3, 2021

Rest in peace, John.