Johnny Manziel Has Brutally Honest Admission On Heisman Win

In the fall of 2012, Texas A&M freshman quarterback Johnny Manziel came out of nowhere and dominated the sport, on way to a Heisman Trophy win.

Manziel, who went on to bust in the NFL, had one of the greatest seasons in college football history in 2012. He became the fifth player in NCAA history to pass for more than 3,000 yards and rush for more than 1,000 yards. Manziel won the Heisman Trophy and a number of other national awards.

While the former Texas A&M Aggies star was extremely talented, he partially credits his epic season to his arrest that summer.

Manziel, who was arrested for disorderly conduct and having a fake ID, was forced to due wind sprints before practice as a punishment. He said on his podcast that those sprints helped him succeed on the field later that fall.

“In 11 days, I won the (starting) job doing these sprints, doing the whole thing,” Manziel said on his “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast with Mike, per TMZ Sports.

“At the end of the year, I rushed for 1,500 yards. I outrushed Todd Gurley in the SEC. Nuts. My redshirt freshman year, the year I won the Heisman.” “I believe all that was directly correlated to me running those sprints at the beginning of the year and being in the dumbest shape on the team.” Manziel has been out of football for a couple of years, but he’s not giving up on professional sports entirely. The former football star has dreams of becoming a professional golfer. Wind sprints probably aren’t necessary for that pursuit, though.