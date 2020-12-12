Football World Reacts To The Johnny Manziel News

Johnny Manziel hasn’t played competitive football in a while, but that could reportedly be changing soon.

According to a report by TMZ Sports, Manziel is in “serious” talks to sign a new contract with a new league, the “Fan Controlled Football” league.

TMZ Sports had more details:

We’re told the 28-year-old is close to inking a deal with the new “Fan Controlled Football” league, which is set to debut in Feb. 2021. FYI, the FCF is an arena football-style league consisting of 4 teams where almost everything — including the play calls — is picked by the fans. So far, HUGE names like Quavo, Mike Tyson and Marshawn Lynch have all signed on to be team owners and the league has a deal for the games to stream live on Twitch.

Manziel, 28, hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015. He’s since played in the Canadian Football League and the AAF. However, the former Heisman Trophy winner hasn’t played competitively since 2019.

Football fans are intrigued to see Manziel back on the gridiron, even in a new league.

“Johnny Manziel made (Kevin) Sumlin look really good. He hasn’t been successful since,” one fan said of Manziel, noting Sumlin’s struggles at Arizona.

Others are less impressed.

“He should be in his prime but hasn’t played in the NFL in five years. No chance,” one fan wrote.

Do you want to see Manziel back in football?