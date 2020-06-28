Johnny Manziel Gives Honest Description Of His Football Career

Johnny Manziel was one of the most-electrifying players in college football history. The former Heisman Trophy winner was then a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. It’s been mostly downhill since, though.

The former Texas A&M quarterback spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He has not played in the NFL since 2015.

Manziel played for two different Canadian Football League teams in 2018. He was signed by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and then traded to the Montreal Alouettes. Manziel was later released and barred from signing with another CFL team.

The former college football star was picked up by the Memphis Express in 2019, but the league was forced to suspend its operations. Manziel has not played a down of competitive football since.

Manziel recently admitted that his football career is probably in the past.

“In the past, probably, is the way I’d characterize it,” Manziel told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s Don Williams. “I’ve finally got to a point where I’m trying to achieve happiness in life, not happiness on the football field.”

Manziel hears the fans calling for him to give football a chance, but he feels at peace with his career.

“I know a lot of people probably want me to come back and play and give it another chance” he said, “but I don’t know, as far as being a person and figuring out life as a young adult — trying to make it and figure it out — if I’ve ever been in a better place than I’m in right now. I can honestly say I’m happy and I’m doing the right things to try and put a smile on my face every day, and that means more to me than going out and grinding on a football field.”

Manziel has not officially retired from the game, but it sounds like that announcement could be coming eventually.

[Lubbock Online]