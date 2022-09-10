Johnny Manziel Has 1-Word Reaction To Texas A&M's Stunning Upset Loss

COLLEGE STATION, TX - NOVEMBER 09: Johnny Manziel #2 of the Texas A&M Aggies waits on the field before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field on November 9, 2013 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

It's been a while since Texas A&M was a legitimate contender. In fact, you probably need to go back to the Johnny Manziel days.

The Aggies were stunned by the App State Mountaineers this Saturday night in a shocking 20-17 upset at College Station.

Manziel, the former Texas A&M star and Heisman winner, has 1 word to describe the Aggies' unthinkable upset loss: "Brutal."

"Brutal," Manziel said in response to Dave Portnoy's tweet.

The Aggies sure could use someone like Johnny Football right now.

In fact, he's wondering whether or not he can use his extra years of eligibility to bring Texas A&M back to glory.

"I’ve got 2 years of eligibility left, right?" he asked.

Aggies fans can only dream of the Johnny Manziel days.

Texas A&M is now 1-1 on the 2022 season. It faces the Hurricanes of Miami next weekend.