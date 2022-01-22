Johnny Manziel Has A Suggestion For The Cincinnati Bengals

Johnny Football is looking to give Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense some free game on Saturday.

While watching the divisional round matchup between Tennessee and Cincinnati, the former Heisman Trophy winner have his thoughts on how the Bengals O should attack the Mike Vrabel’s defense.

“Cincy needs to empty it out and quick game them to death,” Manziel tweeted. “That 7 man drop back isn’t going to work all day.”

So far in the first quarter, Cincinnati’s offensive line has allowed the Titans front-four to generate a ton of pressure on the quarterback. But it hasn’t stopped the Bengals offense from doing just enough to nab a two field goal lead.

Thanks in large part to Jessie Bates III’s early interception. And rookie sensation JaMarr Chase’s big play shortly thereafter.

Defense has been the storyline so far in this one, as its been a relatively low-scoring affair to this point. We’ll see if the Bengals heed Manziel’s advice, or continue their Joey B drop backs.