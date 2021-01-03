Johnny Manziel Appears To Reveal Heisman Trophy Vote

The 2020 Heisman Trophy award is set to be announced on Tuesday evening.

College football’s most-prestigious individual award will be revealed much later than normal this year. The ceremony will also be a virtual one due to the pandemic.

ESPN announced the four finalists for the award last month on Christmas Eve:

Alabama teammates Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask were announced as Heisman Trophy finalists on Thursday night. Unlike in 2019, when LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was the prohibitive favorite to win, the voting figures to be much closer without a clear front-runner emerging from the field. The Heisman Trophy will be awarded Jan. 5 in a virtual ceremony that will begin on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

Smith is seen by most as the favorite.

The Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver was arguably the most-dominant player in college football this season.

Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel, who has a vote as a former winner, appears to be going with Smith this year.

Devonta Smith 4 Heisman 4 reallllll — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 3, 2021

We’ll find out if Manziel is right in a couple of days.

