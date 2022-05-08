Johnny Manziel Leaves With Unspecified Injury: Fans React

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 13: Quarterback Johnny Manziel #2 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Johnny Manziel had to leave this weekend's Fan Controlled Football League game with an unspecified injury.

The former NFL and college football quarterback has been playing with the Fan Controlled Football's Zappers. He shares a team with Terrell Owens.

Saturday was not a good day, though.

Manziel left the game with an injury and his team fell, 28-0, on Saturday, to drop to 0-4 on the season.

Owens addressed the injury following the game.

"I mean, it's tough when your top quarterback goes down, QB1 goes down," Owens said. "Obviously, like I said, not a lot of chemistry. Next guy gotta be ready to play, so other than that, it's just a lack of execution on our part."

He was also asked about a potential trade request, since his team isn't looking like a contender.

"I'm not sure," Owens said. "I'm not sure if that's an option. If it is, maybe I'll try to see what that's about. If not, like I said, we just have to regroup and just keep going."

Manziel, meanwhile, has been trending on social media on Sunday, with fans speculating about the 2014 NFL Draft.

What could have been...

Alas, Manziel is now several years removed from the National Football League, playing in the Fan Controlled Football League.