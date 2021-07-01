Johnny Manziel Has A Suggestion For College Athletes

Going into effect at midnight last night, the NCAA has instated a temporary policy that allows student athletes from all three divisions to profit off of their name, image and likeness (NIL).

As these current collegiate athletes now have the opportunity to make money while in school, it’s interesting to look back and think about who would be some of the most marketable athletes from years past.

Johnny Manziel certainly ranks near the top of that list.

On Thursday morning, the former college football icon took to Twitter to share his advice to current collegiate stars.

“Set up a business. Create Shopify account. Design merch w/ fulfillment to ship and handle customer service. Tweet/IG directly to your fan base. Make bank bros,” Manziel wrote.

Manziel added some more advice:

During his two-year stretch as a starter in 2012-13, there was no bigger star in college football than “Johnny Football.” Bursting onto the scene as a redshirt freshman, Manziel wowed in his first season for Texas A&M — logging 3,706 yards and 26 touchdowns en route to a Heisman Trophy.

While completely illegal under the NCAA’s former rules, Manziel said he made a “decent living” from selling autographs following his Heisman season. During an interview on Barstool Sports’ “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast earlier this year, “Money Manziel” admitted to accepting more than $33,000 for autographs in his 2013 season.

Manziel also filed for and won trademark rights to his famous nickname “Johnny Football” just after his collegiate career in 2014.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see which athletes heed his advice and capitalize on this unprecedented opportunity.