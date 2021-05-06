Johnny Manziel Names College Football’s Best Dual-Threat QB Ever

Through two seasons at Texas A&M in 2012-13, Johnny Manziel took the college football by storm as “Johnny Football” — throwing for 7,820 yards and 22 touchdowns while adding 2,169 yards and 30 touchdowns on the ground.

With these kind of stats, it’s fair to say Manziel’s word carries some weight when talking about elite dual-threat college quarterbacks. So, when the former Aggie star chimed in about the greatest two-way college QB of all time, the football world turned to listen.

Reacting to a highlight video from Lamar Jackson’s days at Louisville, Manziel sent a definitive message about his illustrious collegiate career.

“Best dual threat to ever play college football..” he wrote.

Best dual threat to ever play college football.. https://t.co/ymAe3Q1zSe — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) May 6, 2021

Through three seasons with the Cardinals from 2015-17, Jackson lit up the NCAA with 9,043 yards and 69 touchdowns through the air, as well as 4,132 yards and 50 touchdowns with his explosive legs. After logging 51 total touchdowns in his sophomore season alone, the Louisville standout earned the 2016 Heisman Trophy — an award claimed by Manziel after his freshman season in 2012.

Of course, whenever someone makes a bold statement like this on social media, it’s often immediately met with dissenting opinions. This was certainly the case with Manziel’s tweet early on Thursday morning.

With names like Tim Tebow, Michael Vick, Vince Young and Cam Newton in the mix, it can be tough to deal in absolutes when talking about the greatest dual-threat option the college game has ever seen.

That being said, Jackson is clearly one of the most electrifying players to ever step on a football field. Like Manziel, his legend was built not only by his incredible statistics, but by the show he put on during nearly every snap he took.

After posting incredible collegiate careers, both Jackson (No. 32 overall) and Manziel (No. 22 overall) slid further than expected in their respective NFL drafts. While Manziel’s professional career puttered out after just a few seasons, Jackson’s continued success with the Baltimore Ravens (2019 league MVP) will likely produce an NFL career to rival his time in Louisville.