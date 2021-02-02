Johnny Manziel Is Officially Restarting His Football Career

Johnny Manziel is less than two weeks away from his return to competitive football. The former NCAA star arrived in Gwinnett, Georgia on Tuesday, prepared to make his debut in the Fan Controlled Football league, per TMZ Sports.

Now 28, Manziel will play in his first game since 2019, when he competed for the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football. After the league went under, the former Heisman Trophy winner decided to hang up his cleats for good.

However, with a unique opportunity in front of him, Manziel decided to come out of a brief retirement. He will suit up for the Zappers, a team co-owned by Trevor May, Bob Menery and Ronnie2K in the newest fan-controlled league.

“Football has always been a huge part of my life, and the opportunity to join the FCF was too good to pass up,” Manziel said in December per TMZ Sports. “FCF is doing something new and original in sports, a league that is truly all about the fans and letting them call all the shots. I can’t wait to get started — this is going to be fun.”

As Manziel alluded to, the new league will put the power into the hands of fans. Viewers will be able to call plays during the 7-on-7 action aimed to be as immersive as possible. Games will take place on a 50-yard field, giving the league an arena football feel, designed for offense.

To start off, “Fan Controlled Football” will take place in a bubble, similar to how other sports have operated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Manziel and the rest of the league’s players will arrive early this week before games begin on Feb. 13.

The Zappers will be in action in less than two weeks, giving the former Texas A&M star a chance to display what skill he might have left.