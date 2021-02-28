Johnny Manziel Reveals He Wants To Play Another Professional Sport

Johnny Manziel has already given professional football a try and the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback has his eyes on another professional sport.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback didn’t work out in the NFL. Manziel, 28, lasted just two seasons in the National Football League after getting drafted in the first round coming out of Texas A&M.

Manziel is currently playing in the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) league, but it doesn’t sound like it’s going to be a longterm thing.

The former Texas A&M Aggies star recently revealed that he has a lofty goal of becoming a professional golfer.

“I’m giving myself 12 years to try to play professional golf,” Manziel told podcaster Chris Long on the Green Light podcast. “I’m gonna grind this out and see how good I can get and see if I can’t enter some tournaments and see if I can’t go play professional golf eventually. I think it is a very uphill battle, but that’s what I’m setting for my goals. I have 12 years to try and make a PGA Tour event.”

Manziel has been showing off his golf game on social media.

Manziel played a lot of golf and baseball growing up, but football has always been the focus. Perhaps that will change in the years to come.

We’ve seen some notable former quarterbacks, including Tony Romo, have some impressive success on the golf course in recent years.