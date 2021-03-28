Johnny Manziel Reveals What Really Happened On Halloween

The photo of Johnny Manziel partying on Halloween in a Scooby Doo costume with a coed dancing in front of him will live on forever.

Manziel, who starred collegiately at Texas A&M in 2012 and ’13, opened up about his viral Halloween photo during an episode of his Ball Don’t Lie podcast.

The former college football star revealed that the Scooby Doo costume was from one of his friends. Manziel decided to throw on the costume and go out for Halloween.

Manziel said he spent the night taking a lot of pictures, but one in particular went viral on social media.

None of that is surprising, but it was interesting to hear how it was handled by then-Texas A&M assistant coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Kingsbury, perhaps a veteran of the college campus Halloween game, knew that he had to have someone go to Manziel’s house and get him to make sure he was on time for practice.

“Kliff Kingsbury being the OG that he is already knows what it is,” Manziel said.

Kingsbury probably had a fun college Halloween or two, himself.

Manziel recalled his Halloween story during the premiere episode of his new Ball Don’t Lie podcast, which can be listened to in full here.