NFL World Reacts To Ruling On Washington LB Jon Bostic

Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic after his hit on Andy Dalton.LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: Jon Bostic #53 of the Washington Football Team heads to the locker room after being ejected for a hit against Andy Dalton #14 of the Dallas Cowboys (not pictured) during the second half at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

While Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic was ejected from Sunday’s game for his dirty hit on Andy Dalton, it doesn’t sound like he’ll miss any more time.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday morning that the NFL won’t be suspending the Washington Football Team linebacker for his hit on the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

This is surprising to many, as most were calling for a significant punishment following the dirty play.

“After being ejected Sunday, Washington LB Jon Bostic is not expected to be suspended for his hit on Dallas QB Andy Dalton, per source,” the ESPN NFL insider reported.

NFL fans don’t seem to agree with the league’s decision to not suspend Bostic. Most were calling for a severe punishment following the hit.

Washington Post NFL insider Mark Maske had more details on the potential punishment coming for Bostic.

“The NFL is not expected to suspend Washington’s Jon Bostic for his hit on Andy Dalton, according to a source. The hit is being considered as part of the league’s standard discipline process so a fine is possible but suspension not currently under consideration, that source says,” he reported on Monday morning.

While the hit apparently isn’t worthy of a suspension, it was worthy of a postgame apology from Ron Rivera.

“I went up to him and apologized to him for it,” Rivera said of Mike McCarthy, per PFT. “I wanted him to know that we don’t play that way, and it’s unfortunate that it happened.”


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.