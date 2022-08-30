Jon Gruden Getting Crushed Following Raiders' Roster News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders walks on the field before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Another recent Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick was cut on Tuesday afternoon.

The Raiders waived offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood after just one year. He was their first-round pick just last year.

The NFL community has already started to crucify former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden since his recent draft history has been poor.

"Ferrell. Abrams. Ruggs. Arnette. Leatherwood. Mayock and Gruden wasted 5 1st-Round draft picks. Has to easily be the worst three years of 1st round drafting ever," one fan tweeted.

"The first-round misses by Gruden/Mayock are staggering. Ferrell, Arnette, Leatherwood. I won’t talk about R3 picks," another fan tweeted.

It will now fall on Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels to make sure that this same situation doesn't come up for the team in the next few years.