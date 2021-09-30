Jon Gruden Has Concerning Update On Josh Jacobs

After missing the last two weeks with ankle/toe injuries, Josh Jacobs was finally able to return to practice on Thursday.

While this is encouraging news for the Raiders, Las Vegas head coach Jon Gruden pumped the brakes on the celebration after today’s practice.

Gruden wouldn’t confirm if Jacobs will be able to play or not on Monday night. In fact, he said the third-year running back is still “very questionable” heading into their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“We’ll have to see how it goes in the next few days,” Gruden said in a post-practice press conference. “I would say it’s really questionable, his status right now. But it’s good to have everybody back at practice.”

Jacobs suffered his ankle injury in a Week 1 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. In that overtime win, the former first-round draft pick rushed for 34 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries — continuing his solid production from last year’s Pro-Bowl season.

In Jacobs’ absence, veteran running back Peyton Barber has stepped up in a big way. In this past Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins, the sixth-year backup notched a game-high 111 yards and one touchdown on 23 rushes. He also reeled in three receptions for 31 yards.

With this solid production, Gruden feels perfectly comfortable utilizing Barber as a primary back if Jacobs is unable go.

“We’re not going to hesitate one bit to put him in a primary role after what he did against the Dolphins,” he said.

The Raiders will look to hold on to their unexpected undefeated record in a tough matchup against the Chargers on Monday night. The game will kickoff in SoFi Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET.