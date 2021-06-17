Jon Gruden Likes What He’s Seeing From Henry Ruggs III

Henry Ruggs III posted a solid rookie season in 2020 — but Raiders head coach Jon Gruden believes the former No. 12 overall pick is in for an even better Year 2.

According to reports from NFL insider Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Gruden said Ruggs “looks much better” compared to last year. The veteran Raiders coach hopes to give the young wideout a stronger role in the offense this coming season.

Gruden said Henry Ruggs III "looks much better" than he did last season, and wants to get him more involved in offense and not just be a decoy. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) June 16, 2021

Through 13 games and 12 starts in 2020, Ruggs logged 452 yards and two touchdowns. Behind Nelson Agholor and Hunter Renfrow, the former Alabama standout finished the season as the No. 3 wide receiver target.

As a team, the Raiders finished the year as a top-10 passing offense in the league — claiming the No. 7 spot with 263.6 yards per game.

With Agholor heading to New England this offseason, Ruggs is put in a position to potentially develop into the Raiders WR1. Las Vegas also picked up veteran Bills wideout John Brown to pair alongside next year’s youthful receiving corps.

In Gruden’s third season after returning to the Raiders franchise in 2018, Las Vegas went 8-8 on the year. While this was the best record of his second-stint as head coach so far, the team still has a long way to go before it reaches its goal of playoff contention.