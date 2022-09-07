Jon Gruden Responds To College Rumors: Fans React

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders looks on prior to the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Jon Gruden's name was always the subject of college football rumors during his time in ESPN's "Monday Night" booth. Of course, he never took any, but he did say he had "preliminary" conversations with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

"I wouldn't say they were real serious conversations," Gruden said. "But I think they were just searching for the right guy and we did have a couple of preliminary conversations because of [golfer] John Daly."

"I was concerned about being a college coach because I would have ya on the 'death penalty' probation within six months," Gruden continued. "But now that you're paying players and I know a bank with $27 billion... I'd love to have the Arkansas job!"

Fans reacted to the coach's comments on social media.

"Bahahaha," one user laughed.

"Now that's funny right there..." another said.

Gruden's been out of coaching since the email controversy that saw him lose his job with the Raiders last October.