Jon Gruden Reveals If He Wants To Coach In NFL Again
Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden issued his first public apology on Tuesday.
He apologized for the racist and misogynistic emails at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Tuesday afternoon and confirmed that he wants another chance in the NFL.
"I'm ashamed about what has come about in those emails and I'll make no excuses for it," Gruden said. "It's shameful. But, I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church, I've been married for 31 years, and have three great boys. I still love football. I made some mistakes, but I don't think anybody in here hasn't. I just ask for forgiveness and hopefully, I get another shot."
There's a chance that he may not get another shot considering that he's suing the league. He's claiming that the league leaked his comments in his emails to get him fired from his job.
Gruden has coached in the NFL for 15 seasons and has a 117-112 record in 229 career games.
We'll have to see if a team wants him around in the next few years.