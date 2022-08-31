Jon Gruden Reveals If He Wants To Coach In NFL Again

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders walks on the field before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden issued his first public apology on Tuesday.

He apologized for the racist and misogynistic emails at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Tuesday afternoon and confirmed that he wants another chance in the NFL.

"I'm ashamed about what has come about in those emails and I'll make no excuses for it," Gruden said. "It's shameful. But, I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church, I've been married for 31 years, and have three great boys. I still love football. I made some mistakes, but I don't think anybody in here hasn't. I just ask for forgiveness and hopefully, I get another shot."

There's a chance that he may not get another shot considering that he's suing the league. He's claiming that the league leaked his comments in his emails to get him fired from his job.

Gruden has coached in the NFL for 15 seasons and has a 117-112 record in 229 career games.

We'll have to see if a team wants him around in the next few years.