Jon Gruden Wants To Coach Again: NFL World Reacts

For the first time, former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden publicly addressed the email scandal that led to his firing this past season.

Gruden, who filed a lawsuit against the NFL, shared his thoughts on the matter during an appearance with the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Tuesday.

In addition to expressing regret for his prior emails containing racist, anti-gay and misogynistic language, the 59-year-old former head coach said he hopes to get another shot to coach in the NFL.

"I'm ashamed about what has come about in these emails, and I'll make no excuses for it," Gruden said. "It's shameful. But I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church. I've been married for 31 years. I've got three great boys. I still love football. I've made some mistakes. But I don't think anybody in here hasn't. And I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully, I get another shot."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this appearance from Gruden.

"Take yo racist home & be a grandpa," one fan wrote.

"7+ years of e-mails, none of his 1st round picks on the current Raiders roster, poor record as a coach when he controls the roster," another added.

"I’d honestly just want him back as an announcer at this point. He was pretty good," another said.

Gruden's emails first came to light as part of an NFL investigation into workplace misconduct within the Washington Commanders organization. Gruden was messaging then-Washington executive Bruce Allen in these controversial emails.

Gruden's ongoing lawsuit against the NFL claims that the league singled him out as a scapegoat to cover up a far more extensive collection of problematic emails. The lawsuit contends that of the 650,000 emails collected in the investigation, Gruden's were the only ones made public.

