Jon Gruden's Lawsuit Moving Forward: NFL World Reacts

ALAMEDA, CA - JANUARY 09: Oakland Raiders new head coach Jon Gruden speaks during a news conference at Oakland Raiders headquarters on January 9, 2018 in Alameda, California. Jon Gruden has returned to the Oakland Raiders after leaving the team in 2001. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden scored a major victory against the NFL in court today as a judge ruled against the league's motion to dismiss Gruden's case against them.

With the NFL's motion failing, the two sides are expected to go to trial. Recent reports have indicated that the NFL wants to settle this out of court, while Gruden wants a trial.

Gruden has claimed that his ousting from the Raiders back in October was the result of a "malicious campaign" to have him fired. He resigned following a series of leaked emails containing racist, sexist and homophobic remarks.

NFL fans have a lot to say about this situation for obvious reasons. Some feel Gruden deserved to lose his job due to the nature of the emails, while others think he got a raw deal.

But the majority of reactions to the news has been excitement - excitement for what juicy info will come out over the course of a proper trial:

Jon Gruden went 22-31 in four seasons with the Raiders after returning to the organization in 2018. He had previously gone 38-26 with the Raiders from 1998 to 2001 before being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002.

As head coach of the Buccaneers, Gruden led the franchise to their first ever Super Bowl win and went 57-55 in seven seasons with the team.

Gruden is 117-112 overall.

But while Jon Gruden will never be a head coach in the NFL again, he may be able to take some people down with him or get some extra money out of it.