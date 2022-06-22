Jon Gruden's Lawyer Speaks Out: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders talks on the field during a timeout in the second half of the NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jon Gruden's attorney Adam Hosmer-Henner put out quite the statement about his client on Wednesday afternoon.

While the congress hearings for Dan Snyder were taking place, Hosmer-Henner defended Gruden and said that his hearing matters to many more people than just him.

"Jon Gruden's fight matters to many more people than just himself and real accountability won’t exist until the NFL’s misconduct stops being addressed behind closed doors," part of the statement read.

Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL a few months ago and is claiming that the league leaked his racist and misogynistic comments in his emails to try and get him fired.

On the other side, the NFL is claiming that Gruden only has himself to blame for his emails.

NFL fans are curious as to where that case goes from here.

Gruden stepped down from being the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in October of last year after those emails surfaced.