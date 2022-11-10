Jon Gruden's Lawyers Make Big Accusation Against NFL

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders walks on the field before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden remains locked in a battle against the NFL.

That battle took an interesting turn on Thursday afternoon. According to a new report from 8NewsNow, Gruden's lawyers allege the NFL pressured the Raiders into firing Gruden.

While he wasn't fired, Gruden did resign from his position as the team's head coach on October 11, 2021.

From 8NewsNow:

Jon Gruden’s lawyers allege the NFL pressured the Las Vegas Raiders to fire the former head coach last year following the release of racist and homophobic emails, which destroyed his reputation, new documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Thursday said. Gruden’s lawyers made the claim in response to the NFL’s appeal to the Supreme Court of Nevada. Lawyers for the NFL have said the league could suffer if Gruden’s lawsuit against it continues amid its appeal.

Gruden's lawsuit is also attempting to reveal the identity of the person who leaked his emails sent to former Commanders executive Bruce Allen.

A recent hinted that Commanders owner Dan Snyder is that person - without explicitly saying so.