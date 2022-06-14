Jon Rahm Announces Decision On His Golf Future

AKRON, OH - AUGUST 03: Jon Rahm of Spain reacts after an eagle on the 16th hole during the first round of the World Golf Championships - Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club South Course on August 3, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

World No. 2 Jon Rahm has made a clear commitment for his golf future, saying his "heart is with the PGA Tour."

Like nearly every top player in golf, Rahm was no doubt approached by the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational series as it tried to build its new tour.

While some big-name golfers — ie. Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau — decided to take the money and ditch the PGA Tour, Rahm is sticking with the organization that he believes in.

The reigning U.S. Open champion said he understands some of the appeal for the LIV Tour, but ultimately doesn't agree with the format.

He said the shotgun-start, three-day, no-cut structure is "not a golf tournament" to him.

Rahm also cited the rich history of the PGA Tour and his "love of the game" as reasons for his decision.

"I want to play against the best in the world in a format that's been going on for hundreds of years," he said during pre-U.S. Open press conference. "... Yeah, money is great. But would my lifestyle change if I got $400 million? No. It would not change one bit. Truth be told I could retire right now with what I've made and live a very happy life.

"I've never really played the game of golf for monetary reasons. I play for the love of the game and I want to play against the best in the world. I've always been interested in history and legacy — and right now the PGA Tour has that."

Rahm will defend his U.S. Open title at Brookline later this week. Several LIV Tour players, including Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, will be featured in the major field.