Jon Scheyer Reacts To Devastating Shooting In His Hometown

NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 01: Associate head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils looks on during their practice session ahead of the 2022 Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Duke men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer has given his thoughts after the awful shooting that took place in Illinois on Monday.

Six people were killed and dozens more were wounded during a 4th of July parade in Highland Park.

"Heartbroken. My heart is with the people of Highland Park, IL—a town just minutes from where I grew up. This is a preventable epidemic. It has to stop," Scheyer tweeted.

A suspect was at large for a few hours after the shooting until he was found and arrested. He was taken into custody without incident around 6:45 p.m. ET on Monday night.

The suspect was spotted by a police officer who ended up chasing him before bringing him to the Highland Park police station.

Our thoughts go out to the victims and everyone affected by this tragedy.