Jon Scheyer Reportedly Makes Duke General Manager Hire

NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 01: Associate head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils looks on during their practice session ahead of the 2022 Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has reportedly made his decision on who the next general manager of the program will be.

Per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Scheyer will be hiring former Nike executive Rachel Baker for the role.

Baker spent numerous years at Nike leading its Elite Youth basketball event strategy.

This is a big hire for Scheyer as he looks to navigate through the NIL era.

NIL has taken college sports by storm over the last year and having a general manager in place should do wonders for the program.

Scheyer is heading into his first season as head coach after Mike Krzyzewski retired following the 2021-22 season.

It wouldn't be surprising if a lot of other Power 5 programs followed suit and hired a general manager in the coming weeks/months.