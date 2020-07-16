Jonathan Kuminga, No. 1 Recruit In 2021, Makes His Decision

The No. 1 overall basketball recruit in the country has reportedly made a decision on his future – he won’t be playing college basketball.

Jonathan Kuminga, a five-star small forward out of The Patrick School, has scholarship offers from nearly every school in the country. Texas Tech, Auburn, Duke and Kentucky were considered to be the favorites to land him.

But the five-star recruit will not be playing college basketball.

Kuminga, a 6-foot-8 small forward, has informed The Athletic’s Shams Charania that he will be skipping college. The five-star prospect has reportedly decided to re-classify to 2020 and will be signing with the G League.

No. 1 2021 prospect Jonathan Kuminga (@JonathanKuming6) has reclassified to the 2020 high school class and will sign in the NBA G League pro pathway program, he tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2020

Kuminga is considered to be one of the top prospects for the 2021 NBA Draft.

“His upside is through the roof, and he is just now beginning to figure out how good he can become. He should hear his name called early in the NBA draft when decides to make that move,” 247Sports’ Brian Snow wrote.

Kuminga is one of several elite recruits to skip college as of late. Jalen Green, the possible No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, opted for the G League route. Daishen Nix, a five-star point guard in the 2020 class, opted to do the same.