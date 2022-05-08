Jonathan Kuminga Starts Game 3 For Warriors: Fans React

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 27: A ball sits courtside during the game between the New York Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden on March 27, 2013 in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Grizzlies 108-101. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

It's been all Grizzlies to start Game 3 of the Western Conference semis, with Memphis jumping out to a 21-8 lead over the Warriors at one point.

Everyone in Golden State's rotation struggled out of the gate. But, fans really zeroed in on seventh overall pick Jonathan Kuminga.

The 19-year-old has given the Warriors a great spark all season, but in his first ever playoff start, his out of control play has resulted in some sloppy play.

Fans reacted to the young forward's performance so far:

"Good and bad from Jonathan Kuminga in that first stint," tweeted Warriors reporter Anthony Slater. "Held up well against Ja Morant a couple times on defense, but was in too big of a rush a few times on offense. Two scattered turnovers and a missed corner 3."

"Jonathan Kuminga as frustrated as I've seen him coming out of the game," noted KNBR's Jake Hutchinson. "Juan Toscano-Anderson trying to encourage him on the bench."

"Ja Morant just blew by Jonathan Kuminga," tweeted Kylen Mills. "He may not be the answer on D ..."

"The Jonathan Kuminga Experience is in full effect," said NBC's Dalton Johnson. "Blocks Ja, turnover and then has a big dunk."

After being down 13, the Warriors have fought their way back to make it a three-point game. Let's see if the young Kuminga can get it rolling as well when he gets back on the floor.