Jonathan Papelbon Has Blunt Message For Fernando Tatis Jr's Dad

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 18: Former Boston Red Sox player Jonathan Papelbon throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game 3 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Monday, October 18, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mary DeCicco/Getty Images

The news of Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 80-game PED suspension shocked the baseball world last week.

The Padres superstar shortstop claimed the positive test was a result of taking a ringworm medication, while his father and former major leaguer, Fernando Tatis Sr., claimed his son was treating a fungus stemming from a haircut.

But former Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon isn't trying to hear any of it.

"Bruh somebody in [the] Padres organization tell Sr and Jr to shut the [expletive] up!" the six-time All-Star tweeted. "He used an anabolic steroid. Sr says millions of people are going to stop watching baseball?? Wrong they gonna stop watching your cheating son. Who is more of a dumbass Sr or Jr?? #DumbandDumber"

This isn't the first time Papelbon has taken aim at Tatis since the suspension.

The World Series champ told WEEI radio he'd hit San Diego's megastar "every time" he faced him if he were playing: