Jonathan Taylor Has Honest Comment About Upcoming Game vs. Chiefs

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 22: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball in the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts are winless to start the season despite going up against two of the least talented teams in the NFL. So with the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs coming to town this weekend, running back Jonathan Taylor was blunt in his assessment of the team.

Speaking to the media this week, Taylor made it clear that the Colts have to limit the effectiveness of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But he also said that the offense needs to rise to the occasion with strong fundamentals and execution.

“We have to make sure we do our job of making sure we limit him as much as possible,” Taylor said, via ProFootballTalk. “That’s not just the defense, that’s the offense as well because we know he’s a special player.”

“Number one, it’s going to be just playing with fundamentals and technique as far as our execution. Any mistake, they’ll capitalize on it and we already know that their offense is an explosive offense. For us, not playing great fundamental football, it’s not going to end well. So we have to make sure we do that on offense because we just know that they have a special player that can make some things happen.”

At 0-1-1, the Indianapolis Colts have the ignominy of being the first team this season to be shut out in an NFL game. That shutout came at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the same team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year.

Right now the Colts have the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL, and that trend could continue if they continue to turn the ball over as often as they have.

Jonathan Taylor needs to be part of the solution if the Colts hope to avoid having one of their worst seasons in recent memory, let alone making the playoffs.