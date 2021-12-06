Jonathan Taylor Has Surprising Admission During Record Season

Despite being one of the NFL’s few bell cow backs, Jonathan Taylor feels “surprisingly good,” heading into the Colts’ Week 14 bye.

After Sunday’s 31-0 shutout win over the Texans, Taylor leads the NFL in carries, yards, total touchdowns, total touches and yards from scrimmage. Through 13 weeks, Taylor is currently on pace for 362 touches. In college, Taylor hit the 300-plus touch mark in each of his three seasons in Madison.

Jonathan Taylor has now rushed for a TD in 10 straight games, the longest streak by any player since LaDainian Tomlinson's 18 straight spanning the 2004 and 2005 seasons. pic.twitter.com/Kb1QPdXd2v — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 5, 2021

But even with all the mileage on Taylor’s body, the second-year back is feeling good with just a handful of games to go in the regular season.

“That’s just a testament to our training staff in there,” Taylor said at his press conference. “I am in there all the time, and those guys are taking care of me whether it’s prehab or rehab, and then the coaches putting together great schemes.”

“A lot of the runs, they are opening up like the red sea, so I am able to not get touched for a few yards.”

But that isn’t going to stop the league’s leading rusher from getting off his feet a little bit during the break. When asked how he would approach the bye week, Taylor responded:

Jonathan Taylor MVP chants breaking out at an empty NRG. pic.twitter.com/r0q4ojy0Th — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) December 5, 2021

“A lot of body work, a lot of body work. That’s most important, your body is your temple,” Taylor said. “So, just getting a lot of body work and just getting your mind off of football until the last two days when you kind of reset and start getting back into that mode.

“But kind of completely unplug so you can refresh and be ready to go for the home stretch.”

The 7-6 Colts will need their workhorse in the backfield for all four of the team’s final games as they look to make a playoff push.