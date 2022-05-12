Jonathan Taylor Makes His Matt Ryan Opinion Very Clear

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 22: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball in the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Jonathan Taylor will play with his third different starting quarterback in his third NFL season.

After witnessing Philip Rivers' swan song as a rookie, the Indianapolis Colts running back led the league in rushing yards (1,811) and touchdowns (18) alongside Carson Wentz last season.

A new teammate will now hand Taylor the ball in 2022. The Colts, who sent Wentz to the Washington Commanders, acquired Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons.

Via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, Taylor is looking forward to working with the 36-year-old quarterback.

“It’s been amazing to have him here, just that presence that energy that he brings,” Taylor said. “I mean, 14-year NFL vet, I mean all eyes, all ears — whatever he’s about to say, everyone’s tuned in because it’s going to be nothing but beneficial, [the] things that come out of his mouth. So, just having that leadership, that kind of person in the building, that 14-year vet — this guy has seen a lot of things.”

While Ryan is unlike Rivers in playing style and temperament, Taylor found some parallels to playing alongside the tenured veterans, who both came to Indianapolis after previously spending their entire career with the same franchise.

“I mean, I hate to try and compare [Ryan] to Philip Rivers because he’s totally different than Philip Rivers,” Taylor said. “But when you’re in the league at that position for that long, there’s not too many things you haven’t seen. So being able to hear and learn from him and see how detailed he is, it makes you want to be that detailed.”

The 11-5 Colts made the 2020 postseason behind Rivers before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the opening round. Last season, they squandered an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot by losing their final two games, including a stunning Week 17 loss to the 3-14 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Despite adding an extra game to last season's schedule, Ryan fell short of 4,000 passing yards for the first time since 2010. However, Taylor and Co. give him a superior supporting cast and hope of returning to the playoffs after four straight losing seasons in Atlanta.