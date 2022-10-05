Jonathan Taylor Out Thursday: NFL World Reacts

As the Colts try to stay afloat in the AFC South, they'll reportedly be down their All-Pro running back vs. Denver.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, "Colts ruled out Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night’s game [against the Broncos]."

The NFL world reacted to Indy's top weapon being ruled out on social media.

"BIG break for the #Broncos," tweeted Denver play-by-play man Marc Moser. "I mean, HUGE!"

"Sounds like an Overwatch 2 night tomorrow," said a Colts fan.

"My fantasy team was beyond cooked before this but now it’s officially cooked."

"Broncos move to 3-2 on the year," another replied.

"I guess on the plus side the offense is going to have to get creative," a glass half-full fan commented.

"Pretty sure this just crashed ESPN's fantasy site," said Shripal Shah.

"It’s official chalk up the season and let’s tank for C.J. Stroud and sign Sean Payton. I’m all for it."

Tough times in Indianapolis.