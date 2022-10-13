Jonathan Taylor Returns To Practice: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 22: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball in the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Reigning NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor missed the Indianapolis Colts' Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos. But it's looking more and more like they'll have him back in the foreseeable future.

According to Colts insider Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Taylor returned to practice for the first time in over a week today. Keefer noted that it's a good sign that Taylor returns to the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Prior to his injury, Taylor looked primed to dominate the opponents on the ground once more. He had 161 rushing yards in Week 1 against the Houston Texans and over 40 rushing yards in each of the next three games.

Colts fans and fantasy football players alike are thrilled to have Taylor back in the fold. Many are predicting big things against the Jaguars this Sunday if he plays:

The Colts are 2-2-1 and haven't been able to get much of anything going on offense this season. They rank dead last in points scored with 69, but is only offset by their top 10 defense.

The seven interceptions that starting quarterback Matt Ryan has thrown aren't helping things.

But perhaps Jonathan Taylor's return will reignite the offense and help get them back on track.

Their season will depend on it.