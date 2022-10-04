Jonathan Taylor Reveals His Plan For Thursday Night Game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 14: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball as Dawuane Smoot #91 of the Jacksonville Jaguars defends during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

It's no secret that Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor is banged up.

He has an ankle injury that could affect his status for this Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos.

However, Taylor told the media that he plans to play.

“I definitely plan to play, but if you can’t go, you can’t go,” Taylor said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “That’s why you get as much treatment as you can.”

If Taylor were to miss this game, it would be the first time he's ever missed a game in his NFL or collegiate career.

It's been a bit of a slow start for Taylor through four games. After a great Week 1 showing against the Texans (31 rushes for 161 yards and a touchdown), he's rushed for only 167 yards and no touchdowns in his last three games.

If Taylor isn't able to go, Nyheim Hines would likely get the bulk of the carries.

His practice availability during the week will be a big sign as to whether or not he suits up.