Jonathan Taylor Ruled Out vs. Jaguars: Fans React

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 04: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball in the game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

After initially looking like he could be a go for Sunday's game, the Indianapolis Colts have officially ruled Jonathan Taylor out vs. the Jaguars.

The announcement comes via the team's Twitter account, which also notes that backup Nyheim Hines will also be inactive with a concussion.

Fans reacted to Saturday's surprising JT news on social media.

"Just forfeit," one user replied.

"Very excited to take my family to the beach tomorrow & not watch this disaster," another fan said.

"If the Jags can’t win this game …" tweeted FS1's Jason McIntyre.

"Just start Sam and let’s get this season over with."

"Colts have elevated RBs Phillip Lindsay and D'Vonte Price," reported the NFL Network's James Palmer.

"Welp we’re screwed."

"Would expect a Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay split vs JAX. Prefer Jackson if choosing," shared fantasy football expert Matthew Berry.

"Pain."

Indy's offense will certainly be up against it come 1 PM ET.