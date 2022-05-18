Jordan Addison Is Down To 2 Schools: Fans React

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 30: Jordan Addison #3 of the Pittsburgh Panthers rushes with the ball during the third quarter against the Michigan State Spartans during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

One of the biggest transfers in the portal currently, Pitt wideout Jordan Addison is reportedly down to two schools who have a chance at landing his All-American services.

According to Boardroom's Jordan Schultz, "Pitt transfer and Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison has narrowed his two choices down to Texas and USC -- with a decision expected soon."

The latest report got college football fans talking on social media.

"Should be USC, will probably [be] Texas," one user tweeted.

"If it’s USC I will be Lincoln Riley's biggest hater."

"Long as it's not Bama," another fan commented.

"This move alone giving me the confidence that SC will make the college playoffs for the first time," a Jordan Addison fan said.

"Me [handshake] USC and Texas football: hoping we're good enough to land an 'Addison.'"

"I think USC would be a much better decision for Addison," tweeted another. "Better QB & coach, less WRs to compete against, more financial opportunities in LA, & they just sent Drake London to be a top 10 pick."

"*watches the '06 Rose Bowl one time*" commented Raiders reporter Levi Edwards.

USC was initially the favorite to land Jordan Addison when he first entered the portal. Now we'll see if that holds true in the coming days.