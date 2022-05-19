Jordan Addison Reportedly Makes His Transfer Decision

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 30: Jordan Addison #3 of the Pittsburgh Panthers rushes with the ball during the third quarter against the Michigan State Spartans during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Jordan Addison's long-awaited transfer decision is reportedly a forgone conclusion.

According to college football insider Jordan Schultz, the former Pittsburgh wide receiver is expected to announce his commitment to the USC Trojans sometime in the coming weeks "barring a last minute change of heart."

National recruiting insider Geoff Ketchum of Rivals.com shared a similar report earlier in the day.

"Texas gave Jordan Addison a lot to think about over the course of the last two weeks, but the expectation is that he will announce a commitment to USC," Ketchum writes on Twitter.

If Addison does end up taking his talents to Los Angeles, he'll be a big-time addition for the already No. 1-ranked transfer class in the nation. Upon his arrival from Oklahoma, head coach Lincoln Riley brought over a wealth of transfer talent — including star QB Caleb Williams and four-star wide receiver Mario Williams.

Addison was immediately linked to the USC program when he announced his transfer portal decision after the 2021 season. He reeled in 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns with the Panthers this past season.

Addison is projected as a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.