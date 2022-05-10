Jordan Addison Reportedly Schedules Major Transfer Visit

8 SEP 01: An interior general view of Joe Jamail Field at the Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for the game between the North Carolina Tarheels and the Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Ronald Martinez/Allsport

Jordan Addison's whereabouts hint that the former Pittsburgh wide receiver could be touring the University of Texas.

Via Blake Skaggs, On3's top-ranked uncommitted player in the NCAA transfer portal posted a photo from his hotel in Austin. On3's Gerry Hamilton confirmed that Addison is making an official visit to the Longhorns' campus.

As a sophomore playing alongside recent first-round draftee Kenny Pickett, Addison registered 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. The junior would represent a sensational addition for Steve Sarkasian's offense.

Last week, Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports said the Longhorns "are still believed to have a chance" at landing Addison. Texas' new wide receiver coach, Brennan Marion, held the same position at Pittsburgh last season.

However, On3 still predicts Addison will commit to the USC Trojans with a 96.1 percent probability. The current landscape essentially makes the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner a highly desirable free agent who could garner a significant NIL deal.