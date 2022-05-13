ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 30: Jordan Addison #3 of the Pittsburgh Panthers rushes with the ball during the third quarter against the Michigan State Spartans during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Pittsburgh wide receiver transfer Jordan Addison is getting quite a bit of attention as he weighs his options for the 2022 season.

According to college football insider Pete Thamel, Addison has two new visits scheduled in the near future. He's reportedly set to meet with the USC Trojans sometime in the upcoming days, then visit with Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Addison already made a visit to Austin to check out the Texas Longhorns program earlier this week.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I’m not really sure if Addison ends up at Bama, but if he does, that’s officially a wrap on the rest of college football in 2022," one fan wrote.

Addison is coming off an incredible sophomore season with the Pitt Panthers. Through 14 games in 2021, he reeled in 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Where would you like to see the talented young wide receiver land in 2022?