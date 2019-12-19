Jordan Burch, the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2020 class, announced his commitment at the start of the early signing period on Wednesday. The elite defensive lineman pledged to South Carolina.

This is a massive commitment for the Gamecocks – he’s arguably their most-important recruit since Jadeveon Clowney – but the commitment might not be 100 percent finalized.

Reports surfaced late on Wednesday suggesting that Burch had yet to sign his national letter of intent, meaning his decision wasn’t completely locked in.

The latest reports from The Athletic confirm that Burch has still yet to sign.

Here are the details on Jordan Burch's strange day. One of the nation's top prospects remains unsigned after a televised commitment announcement on Wednesday. https://t.co/waxjZk6se2 — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) December 19, 2019

What does this mean?

Well, Burch could just be waiting to send in his letter of intent – for some reason – and it’ll arrive at South Carolina sometime today or Friday.

It could also mean that Burch’s recruitment is going to drag on a little longer. Several elite programs, from Alabama to Clemson to Georgia to LSU, could attempt to get back involved in his recruitment.

There are always one or two major recruitments that surprisingly drag into February. It’s looking like this could be one of them.