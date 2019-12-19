The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: 5-Star Commit Jordan Burch Hasn’t Actually Signed Yet

A closeup of a South Carolina Gamecocks helmet.COLUMBIA, SC - AUGUST 29: A general view of a helmet before the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on August 29, 2013 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Jordan Burch, the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2020 class, announced his commitment at the start of the early signing period on Wednesday. The elite defensive lineman pledged to South Carolina.

This is a massive commitment for the Gamecocks – he’s arguably their most-important recruit since Jadeveon Clowney – but the commitment might not be 100 percent finalized.

Reports surfaced late on Wednesday suggesting that Burch had yet to sign his national letter of intent, meaning his decision wasn’t completely locked in.

The latest reports from The Athletic confirm that Burch has still yet to sign.

What does this mean?

Well, Burch could just be waiting to send in his letter of intent – for some reason – and it’ll arrive at South Carolina sometime today or Friday.

It could also mean that Burch’s recruitment is going to drag on a little longer. Several elite programs, from Alabama to Clemson to Georgia to LSU, could attempt to get back involved in his recruitment.

There are always one or two major recruitments that surprisingly drag into February. It’s looking like this could be one of them.

Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.