Jordan Davis Practice Video Trending: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 04: Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 4, 2022, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jordan Davis wants everyone to know how powerful he is when he's rushing the passer.

Davis, who was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of this year's Draft, absolutely bulldozed rookie center Cam Jurgens while trying to get to the backfield.

Jurgens is listed at 6-foot-3 and 303 pounds, which makes what Davis did to him even more impressive. Here's the video of the play:

Eagles fans are now ready to see Davis do this in games that count.

NFL offensive linemen will have to be on high alert when Davis lines up on the other side.

He's ready to cause havoc this season.