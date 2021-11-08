Jordan Love Has Blunt Admission Following Sunday’s Performance

The first NFL start of Jordan Love’s career didn’t go very well.

Green Bay lost to Kansas City, 13-7, on Sunday afternoon. The Packers’ defense played extremely well, but Love and Co. were unable to get anything of significance going on offense.

Love finished the game with 190 passing yards on 19 of 34 completions. He threw one touchdown and one interception.

Following the contest, Love had a blunt admission.

Love told reporters that he was “really disappointed” his first NFL start didn’t go better. However, he was quick to say that he believes he is ready to be a full-time starting quarterback.

Give Jordan Love credit for at least this: He isn’t hiding from his performance. Love, who has waited long time for this game, says he’s “really disappointed” it didn’t go better. Asked him if he feels ready to be full-time starter in this league, he doesn’t flinch: “Yes, I do.” — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) November 8, 2021

That probably won’t be happening this season, as the Packers are likely to get Aaron Rodgers back prior to next weekend’s game.

Rodgers, who tested positive earlier this week, is eligible to return in time for next weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kickoff between the Packers and the Seahawks is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game is scheduled to air on CBS.