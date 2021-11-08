The Spun

Jordan Love Has Blunt Admission Following Sunday’s Performance

Packers quarterback Jordan Love on the field.KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) points to his helmet due to crowd noise in the first quarter of an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The first NFL start of Jordan Love’s career didn’t go very well.

Green Bay lost to Kansas City, 13-7, on Sunday afternoon. The Packers’ defense played extremely well, but Love and Co. were unable to get anything of significance going on offense.

Love finished the game with 190 passing yards on 19 of 34 completions. He threw one touchdown and one interception.

Following the contest, Love had a blunt admission.

Love told reporters that he was “really disappointed” his first NFL start didn’t go better. However, he was quick to say that he believes he is ready to be a full-time starting quarterback.

That probably won’t be happening this season, as the Packers are likely to get Aaron Rodgers back prior to next weekend’s game.

Rodgers, who tested positive earlier this week, is eligible to return in time for next weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kickoff between the Packers and the Seahawks is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.