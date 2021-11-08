Look: Jordan Love’s Girlfriend Reacts To Going Viral

The mother and girlfriend of Green Bay Packers second-year quarterback Jordan Love went viral during Sunday afternoon’s game in Kansas City.

Love was making the first start of his National Football League career. The 2020 first round draft pick started in place of Aaron Rodgers, who was out due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Early in the game, FOX showed Love’s mother, Anna, and girlfriend, Ronika Stone, in their seats at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. They were…not good.

Anna and Ronika were sitting at the top of the stadium. Photos and videos of the pair went viral on social media on Sunday afternoon.

They put Jordan Love's mom in the nosebleeds for his first career start 💀 pic.twitter.com/iQb6n98S0U — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2021

Following the contest – the Packers lost to the Chiefs, 13-7 – Love’s girlfriend took to her Instagram Story to react to going viral.

“The view was better than it seemed I swear!” she wrote on Instagram.

Stone, who played college volleyball, also made a joke about going viral.

“I always wanted to be on sportscenter,” she wrote. “Thought it’d be for volleyball tho.”

Hopefully the pair will get some better seats moving forward.

Love, though, is likely going back to No. 2 quarterback duties next week. Rodgers is expected to be back behind center against the Seahawks.