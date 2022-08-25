Jordan Love Highlights Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 14: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during warmups before the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on August 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Jordan Love is heading into his third season as a backup for superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Throughout his young NFL career, the former first-round pick has collected several ugly highlights — resulting in some serious criticism from around the NFL world.

But on Wednesday, Packers insider Peter Bukowski shared an interesting highlight tape comparing some of Love's misfires to a young Aaron Rodgers.

Take a look at the video here:

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this interesting comparison.

"Thank you for this @Peter_Bukowski Show ALLLL these haters that people don't become an All-Pro overnight in the league," one fan wrote.

"Gotta get comfortable to be good," another said.

"This is great stuff! Development… guys get better as they play and practice more," another added.

Now a back-to-back league MVP, Rodgers didn't become a full-time starter until four years into his NFL career. He earned his first Pro-Bowl selection in Year 5 and first MVP in Year 7.

With the elite level Rodgers is playing at right now, Love won't get his chance for more time on the field unless the QB1 gets injured during the 2022 season.

Love has thrown for 289 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions through two preseason games this year. He'll finish out the Packers' preseason schedule with a matchup against the Chiefs later tonight.