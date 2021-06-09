Jordan Love Reveals Last Time He Spoke With Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is not currently with the Green Bay Packers, though the superstar quarterback has still kept in touch with some of his teammates.

In fact, the superstar quarterback recently spoke with the man who could replace him in Green Bay.

Jordan Love, the Packers’ second-year quarterback who could be in line for the starting job if Rodgers leaves, says he spoke with his teammate about a week before he arrived for minicamp.

Jordan Love said he spoke with Aaron Rodgers "probably about a week before I got out here" to Green Bay for offseason program: "Me and Aaron, we've got a good relationship." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) June 9, 2021

Love reportedly struggled on Day 1 of minicamp, though he looked better on Wednesday.

The second-year quarterback made it clear that he will be ready to start Week 1 if Rodgers is not on the roster (or just not showing up).

“A hundred percent,” Love said. “Obviously, this is a time where I’m getting a lot of extremely valuable reps that I might not have been getting in a normal circumstance. So I’m just going to take it day by day. … But yeah, that’s what I’m here for. I was drafted here to play quarterback, so I’ll definitely be ready Week 1.”

The Packers obviously hope that Rodgers will return in time for the season, though there’s been no indication of when that will happen.

Green Bay is scheduled to open the year on Sept. 12 against New Orleans.