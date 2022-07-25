Jordan Love Releases Hype Video: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 14: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during warmups before the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on August 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Jordan Love is ready to get going heading into Packers training camp.

Training camp is set to start this week as the NFL season is just around the corner. Love may not be starting this season, but he's still excited to try and help the team win.

He put out a hype video ahead of the team starting practice on Tuesday.

Fans are hoping that Love shows more improvement heading into this season.

"Hopefully his confidence improves from last year. You could see it lacking on his face last year. If he can't show it this year in pre-season then the writing is on the wall. I am pulling for him though. The best thing for the Packers is for the light to go on for Love," one fan tweeted.

"I have hope for love man. He's sitting behind one of the best QBs. He's not getting a lot of play time. He didn't play horribly against the Chiefs last year. Maybe he'll shine in the preseason," another fan tweeted.

Love will be Rodgers' backup for a third straight season. He made his regular-season debut last season after he had to start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He finished the 2021 season with 411 yards through the air, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.