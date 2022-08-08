Jordan Love Starting Friday Night: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 14: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during warmups before the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on August 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers is going to sit out the Packers' preseason opener on Friday night.

Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to the media on Monday morning and confirmed that Jordan Love will start in Rodgers' place against the San Francisco 49ers.

Packers fans are excited to get another glimpse at Love, even though he likely won't play much during the regular season.

"Play him the whole game. They should have done that last year too. 3rd string QB does not matter," one fan tweeted.

"Love time baby, time to rock and roll," another fan tweeted.

"Jordan Love should play all 12 quarters this preseason. His development is way more important than Rodgers getting a few meaningless snaps or Danny Eitling's development. Not that preseason is the best way to develop but at least it's real snaps against a real defense," another fan tweeted.

Love will get a chance to showcase the improvements he made to his game this offseason.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.