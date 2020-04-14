There’s Reportedly 1 “True Wildcard” In The 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is almost one week away and information is starting to leak out left and right.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday morning that there is one “true wildcard” prospect in the 2020 class. That prospect, unsurprisingly, is a quarterback.

Utah State QB Jordan Love is that player, according to Rapoport. His stock is reportedly rising, though many teams are reportedly split on the promising quarterback.

Rapoport reports that Love could go anywhere from No. 5 overall to No. 25 overall. The Miami Dolphins currently have the No. 5 overall pick.

More QB draft notes:

— I have not talked to one team that doesn’t have #LSU’s Joe Burrow No. 1 overall.

— #UGA QB Jake Fromm is buzzing because of his interviews & he’s a favorite of QB coaches.

— Utah St QB Jordan Love is the true wildcard, with a draft window from No. 5 to 25. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2020

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, meanwhile, isn’t buying the hype for Love at the top of the draft. He thinks he’ll go toward the end of the first round.

“I don’t think that he’s really a guy that people would gravitate to, based on the conversations that I am having,” Garafolo said on NFL NOW. “I’m really not going to be listening for his name until the back end of the first round in this draft.”

Outside of Joe Burrow going No. 1 to Cincinnati, nothing seems to be locked in from a quarterback perspective. There’s a lot of unknown right now with Love, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert.

We could be in store for some surprising picks next Thursday night.